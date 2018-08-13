German union to start pay talks for Ryanair cabin crew on Wednesday

BERLIN (Reuters) - German union Verdi will meet Ryanair in Dublin on Wednesday to start pay talks for around 1,000 cabin crew working in Germany for Europe’s largest low-cost airline, it said.

Aircrafts of low-cost airliner Ryanair are parked at the tarmac of Weeze airport near the German-Dutch border during a wider European strike of Ryanair airline crews to protest slow progress in negotiating a collective labour agreement at Weeze airport, Germany, August 10, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Verdi is seeking a substantial pay increase for cabin crew, it said in a statement on Monday, and wants Ryanair to recognize German law and pay social security contributions.

“Through seasonal shifts and a lack of guaranteed flight hours, some full-time employees receive gross pay of only around 1,000 euros a month. That’s completely unacceptable,” Verdi board member Christine Behle said.

Ryanair endured its worst one-day strike on Friday after a walk-out by pilots in five European countries disrupted the plans of an estimated 55,000 travelers with the budget airline at the height of the summer holiday season.