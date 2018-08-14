German union to start pay talks for Ryanair cabin crew on Wednesday

BERLIN (Reuters) - German union Verdi will meet Ryanair (RYA.I) in Dublin on Wednesday to start pay talks for around 1,000 cabin crew working in Germany for Europe’s largest low-cost airline, it said.

An aircraft of low-cost airliner Ryanair is seen behind a fence while being parked at the tarmac of Weeze airport near the German-Dutch border during a wider European strike of Ryanair airline crews to protest slow progress in negotiating a collective labour agreement at Weeze airport, Germany August 10, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Verdi is seeking a substantial pay increase for cabin crew, it said in a statement on Monday, and wants Ryanair to recognize German law and pay social security contributions.

“Through seasonal shifts and a lack of guaranteed flight hours, some full-time employees receive gross pay of only around 1,000 euros a month. That’s completely unacceptable,” Verdi board member Christine Behle said.

Ryanair disputed that figure. “Our pilots earn up to 190,000 euros in Germany (and up to 200,000 euros across Europe), and our cabin crew earn up to 40,000 euros and enjoy excellent working conditions including favorable rosters and unmatched job security,” a spokesman said.

Ryanair endured its worst one-day strike on Friday after a walk-out by pilots in five European countries disrupted the plans of an estimated 55,000 travelers with the budget airline at the height of the summer holiday season.