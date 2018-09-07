Ryanair cabin crew unions threaten strike in late September

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Seven trade unions representing Ryanair (RYA.I) cabin crew in five countries threatened on Friday to hold a strike in late September unless the airline agrees to change working conditions.

An aircraft of Ryanair is seen behind a fence while being parked at the tarmac of Weeze airport near the German-Dutch border at Weeze airport, Germany August 10, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

The unions representing cabin crew in Italy, Portugal, Belgium, Spain and the Netherlands said in a statement following a meeting in Rome that they would make a decision on whether to strike by Sept. 13.

A representative of Portugal’s SNPVAC union said the unions would invite pilots and ground staff to join in the strike.