September 7, 2018 / 3:17 PM / Updated 7 minutes ago

Ryanair cabin crew unions threaten strike in late September

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Seven trade unions representing Ryanair (RYA.I) cabin crew in five countries threatened on Friday to hold a strike in late September unless the airline agrees to change working conditions.

An aircraft of Ryanair is seen behind a fence while being parked at the tarmac of Weeze airport near the German-Dutch border at Weeze airport, Germany August 10, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

The unions representing cabin crew in Italy, Portugal, Belgium, Spain and the Netherlands said in a statement following a meeting in Rome that they would make a decision on whether to strike by Sept. 13.

A representative of Portugal’s SNPVAC union said the unions would invite pilots and ground staff to join in the strike.

Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Susan Fenton

