Ryanair cabin crew unions threaten strike in late September

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Seven trade unions representing Ryanair (RYA.I) cabin crew in five countries threatened on Friday to hold a strike in late September unless the airline agrees to change working conditions.
The unions representing cabin crew in Italy, Portugal, Belgium, Spain and the Netherlands said in a statement following a meeting in Rome that they would make a decision on whether to strike by Sept. 13.
A representative of Portugal’s SNPVAC union said the unions would invite pilots and ground staff to join in the strike.
Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Susan Fenton