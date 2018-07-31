Ryanair Dutch pilots vote in favor of industrial action

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Members of the Dutch Airline Pilots Association voted in favor of industrial actions at Ryanair, the union said on Tuesday, further widening action by pilots around Europe as the airline struggles with union recognition talks.

“Negotiations for a Dutch Ryanair collective labor agreement between the Dutch ALPA and Ryanair are still ongoing, however we are losing hope for a positive outcome. Ryanair needs a ‘wake up call’ and a strike in the Netherlands might be the only solution,” the union said in a statement.

Unlike other countries where Ryanair has suffered stoppages in recent weeks such as Spain, Portugal and Ireland, the Netherlands is not listed among the budget carrier’s top 10 markets.

Faced with the prospect of widening strikes by crews in Europe, Ryanair RYA.I Chief Executive Michael O’Leary on Tuesday threatened to move more jobs to Poland if walk-outs hurt its business.