September 12, 2018 / 7:19 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

German Ryanair pilots threaten more walkouts

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - German pilots’ union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) threatened that it could call for further strikes at Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair (RYA.I) if management does not make a better offer.

A woman walks past Ryanair aircrafts on their parking positions as Ryanair pilots and cabin crew stage a 24-hour strike affecting flights out of Germany, at Schoenefeld Airport, south of Berlin, Germany, September 12, 2018. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

“As long as Ryanair does not make improved offers, there may have to be further strikes here,” Ingolf Schumacher of VC said on Wednesday.

Pilots and cabin crew at Ryanair in Germany started a full-day walkout early on Wednesday to put pressure on management in labor talks with Europe’s biggest low-cost carrier.

Reporting by Klaus Lauer; Writing by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Michelle Martin

