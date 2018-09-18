Ryanair aims for union agreement in Germany before Christmas

COLOGNE, Germany (Reuters) - Budget airline Ryanair (RYA.I) hopes to find an agreement with German unions before Christmas, Chief Marketing Officer Kenny Jacobs said on Tuesday, after pilots and cabin crew staged a full-day walkout this month and threatened further strikes.

Ryanair logo is pictured on the the jacket of a cabin crew member ahead of a news conference by Ryanair union representatives in Brussels, Belgium September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Ryanair’s cost position would be significantly more attractive than that of rivals even if Europe’s biggest low-cost carrier struck deals with unions, he added at a travel industry conference.