July 25, 2018 / 12:09 PM / Updated an hour ago

Ryanair directly employed Irish pilots call fourth one-day strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Pilots directly employed by Ryanair and who are members of its Irish trade union will stage a fourth one-day strike on Aug. 3 and warned of further stoppages unless the airline changes tack.

Ryanair told over 300 pilots and cabin crew earlier on Wednesday that they may lose their jobs as it cuts its Dublin-based fleet by 20 percent after recent strikes hurt bookings and airfares in its home market.

The airline’s decision to issue the staff with 90-day protective notice was a “reckless” and “provocative” move that will likely harden the pilots’ resolve, the Forsa/IALPA trade union said in a statement.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin, editing by Louise Heavens

