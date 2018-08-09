FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 9, 2018 / 5:49 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Dutch court rejects Ryanair attempt to prevent pilots' strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - A Dutch court on Thursday rejected a case from Ryanair (RYA.I) seeking to block pilots in the Netherlands from joining a wider European strike scheduled for Friday at the airline to protest slow progress in negotiating a collective labor agreement.

FILE PHOTO: A Ryanair Boeing 737-800 plane lands at the airport, during a protest on the second and last day of a cabin crew strike held in several European countries, in Valencia, Spain July 26, 2018 REUTERS/Heino Kalis/File Photo

The Dutch Airline Pilots Association has said at least 11 flights stand to be affected by the strike in the Netherlands.

The Haarlem court rejected arguments by Ryanair that the pilots had waited too long to announce their participation, giving the Irish airline insufficient time to prepare and little choice but to cancel flights.

Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Alexandra Hudson

