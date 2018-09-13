FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 13, 2018 / 10:25 AM / Updated 44 minutes ago

Pilots in Italy to join Ryanair cabin crew strike: unions

Robin Emmott

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Italian pilots for Ryanair will join a cabin crew strike across five countries on Sept. 28 and unions may continue with industrial action once a month until they win changes to labor contracts, cabin crew unions said on Thursday.

A cabin crew member serves passengers onboard a Ryanair passenger aircraft travelling from Madrid International Airport to Bergamo Airport, Italy, January 13, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

“Pilots in Italy will strike together with cabin crew,” said a spokeswoman from the UILTRASPORTI union.

However, the unions told a joint news conference they were willing to reconsider their industrial action if changes to the airline’s employment model were announced at a shareholders meeting on Sept. 20.

Reporting by Robin Emmott; editing by Francesco Guarascio

