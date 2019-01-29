Ryanair cabin crew in Spain vote for recognition agreement

FILE PHOTO: A Ryanair Boeing 737-800 airplane takes off from the airport in Palma de Mallorca, Spain, July 29, 2018. REUTERS/Paul Hanna/File Photo

(Reuters) - Ireland-based carrier Ryanair said on Tuesday its cabin crew in Spain had voted in favor of a recognition agreement with SITCPLA and USO workers’ unions.

Ryanair suffered a number of strikes last year by pilots and cabin crew, forcing it to cancel hundreds of flights across Europe, after the airline recognized unions for the first time in 2017.

The airline and the unions are working on a collective labor agreement which they both hope to conclude on or before April 30, Ryanair said in a statement.

Unions representing the cabin crew in Spain had called off plans to strike Jan. 10 and Jan. 13 after reaching a preliminary agreement on contracts earlier this month.