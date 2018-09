BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Seven Ryanair cabin crew unions from five countries will hold a 24-hour strike on Sept. 28, a Belgian union spokesman said on Thursday.

Ryanair logo is pictured on the the jacket of a cabin crew member ahead of a news conference by Ryanair union representatives in Brussels, Belgium September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

“The strike will be held in Italy, Portugal, Spain, Belgium and the Netherlands,” Yves Lambot told Reuters before a news conference to announce the strike.