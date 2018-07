DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ryanair’s Irish pilots are planning to hold two more one-day strikes on July 20 and July 24, a spokesman for the IALPA/FORSA union told Reuters on Thursday.

FILE PHOTO: A Ryanair logo is seen on a wing of a passenger aircraft travelling from Madrid International Airport to Bergamo Airport, Italy, January 14, 2018. Picture taken January 14, 2018. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

Around 30 of Ryanair’s 2,300 flights were cancelled on Thursday as around 100 of the airline’s Irish pilots held their first-ever strike.