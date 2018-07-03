FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 3, 2018 / 2:40 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Ryanair Irish pilots call 24-hour strike for July 12

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ryanair (RYA.I) pilots who are members of its Irish trade union will go on strike for the first time on July 12 after the union said on Tuesday the airline had failed to meet demands over new working practices.

FILE PHOTO: An empty Ryanair customer services desk is seen at Dublin airport in Dublin, Ireland September 27, 2017. REUTERS/Clodagh Kilcoyne/File Photo

Ryanair pilots eligible to vote in a ballot called by the Forsa/IALPA trade union, which does not include contractors, overwhelmingly backed the call to engage in industrial action and will strike for 24 hours next week.

The union said it had advised Ryanair that it will notify it of additional strike days in due course but that it also remained available and willing to engage on the issues identified in the notice of strike action.

Reporting by Padraic Halpin; editing by David Evans

