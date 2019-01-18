British pilots union says won't negotiate with Ryanair

FILE PHOTO: A Ryanair aircraft lands at the airport in Modlin near Warsaw, Poland November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

DUBLIN (Reuters) - The union representing Ryanair’s British pilots said it and its sister associations around Europe would not continue labor talks with the budget airline while it uses the threat of base closures “to bully its staff”.

“If Ryanair wishes to avoid a return to the industrial uncertainty and unrest of 2018, we suggest that senior management should consider abandoning the age-old failed practices of bullying their staff to enforce their way,” British pilots association BALPA said on Friday.

The European Cockpit Association (ECA) said on Wednesday that unions in several countries had suspended talks in protest at what they see as Ryanair’s use of the threat of base closures as a bargaining tool.