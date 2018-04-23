FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Business News
April 23, 2018 / 9:13 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ryanair recognizes German union to represent cabin crew: Verdi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - Ryanair (RYA.I) made an offer last week to formally recognize labor union Verdi to represent cabin crew in Germany, Verdi said in a statement on Monday.

A Ryanair Boeing 737 aircraft is parked at Boryspil International Airport outside Kiev, Ukraine March 23, 2018. REUTERS/Gleb Garanich

“We welcome this first step toward collective bargaining,” Verdi board member Christine Behle said in a statement.

“A reform of working conditions for cabin crew at Ryanair in Germany is urgently needed,” she added.

    Ryanair has been in talks to formalize union recognition in several European countries since its decision in December to recognize unions for the first time in its 32-year history.

    The next meeting of Verdi with Ryanair representatives has been set for mid-May, Verdi said.

    Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Editing by Arno Schuetze

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.