December 19, 2017 / 2:00 PM / Updated 3 hours ago

Ryanair says will meet with cabin crew unions too

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair (RYA.I) will move on to meetings with cabin crew unions “in due course,” it said on Tuesday, following its surprise shift to talk with pilot unions and after criticism from a German cabin crew union.

Ryanair last week said it would recognize trade unions for the first time, a move that averted the first pilot strike in the company’s history, but which sent its share price lower.

The carrier has agreed to first meetings with pilot unions from Ireland, Portugal and Germany this week.

    “It will lead on in the New Year to meetings with other EU pilot unions and cabin crew unions in due course as well,” Ryanair said in an emailed statement.

    Earlier, German cabin crew union UFO said it had asked Ryanair for negotiations on pay and conditions in October, but the carrier refused.

    “Workers’ rights should not stop at the cockpit door,” Nicoley Baublies, UFO board member for pay policy said in a statement on Tuesday, adding cabin crew would also consider industrial action if Ryanair did not negotiate with them too.

    Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Mark Potter

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

