October 2, 2018 / 11:43 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Ryanair says willing to reach deals with unions by Christmas

MADRID (Reuters) - Ryanair’s (RYA.I) Chief Marketing Officer Kenny Jacobs on Tuesday said the company was working to reach deals with European trade unions by Christmas and get them implemented next year.

FILE PHOTO: Ryanair aircraft are parked on the tarmac during a wider European strike at the airline to protest slow progress in negotiating a collective labour agreement, at Brussels South Charleroi Airport, Belgium August 10, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

“We want to have agreements in place with crew and pilots by Christmas,” Jacobs told journalists at a news conference in Madrid. He added that the group had accepted demands from Spanish unions to hire local staff on Spanish contracts.

Ryanair cut its forecast for full-year profit by 12 percent on Monday and warned that worse may follow if recent strikes across Europe continue to hit traffic and bookings.

Reporting by Isabel Woodford, writing by Julien Toyer; Editing by Jesus Aguado

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
