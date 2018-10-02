Ryanair says willing to reach deals with unions by Christmas

MADRID (Reuters) - Ryanair’s (RYA.I) Chief Marketing Officer Kenny Jacobs on Tuesday said the company was working to reach deals with European trade unions by Christmas and get them implemented next year.

FILE PHOTO: Ryanair aircraft are parked on the tarmac during a wider European strike at the airline to protest slow progress in negotiating a collective labour agreement, at Brussels South Charleroi Airport, Belgium August 10, 2018. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

“We want to have agreements in place with crew and pilots by Christmas,” Jacobs told journalists at a news conference in Madrid. He added that the group had accepted demands from Spanish unions to hire local staff on Spanish contracts.

Ryanair cut its forecast for full-year profit by 12 percent on Monday and warned that worse may follow if recent strikes across Europe continue to hit traffic and bookings.