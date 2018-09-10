Ryanair's German pilots to strike on Wednesday

FRANKFURT (Reuters) - German pilots’ union Vereinigung Cockpit (VC) on Monday called a 24-hour strike affecting all Ryanair (RYA.I) flights out of Germany on Wednesday to push its demands in talks with the Irish carrier on wages and work conditions.

FILE PHOTO: Aircrafts of low-cost airliner Ryanair are parked at the tarmac of Weeze airport near the German-Dutch border during a wider European strike of Ryanair airline crews to protest slow progress in negotiating a collective labour agreement at Weeze airport, Germany, August 10, 2018. Picture taken through a security glass. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay/File Photo

The union called on German-based pilots to strike from Wednesday 0101 GMT until Thursday 0059 GMT, affecting all flights departing from Germany during that period.

“Despite the clear signal sent with the strike in early August there’s still standstill at the negotiation table,”

Ingolf Schumacher, VC’s pay negotiator, said in a statement.

Ryanair (RYA.I) last month suffered its worst one-day strike after a walk-out by pilots in five European countries disrupted the plans of an estimated 55,000 travelers with the budget airline at the height of the summer holiday season.