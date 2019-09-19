Business News
Ryanair AGM narrowly approves bonus plan for CEO O'Leary

FILE PHOTO: Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary holds a news conference in Machelen near Brussels, Belgium October 9, 2018. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

DUBLIN (Reuters) - Ryanair (RYA.I) shareholders narrowly approved a bonus scheme for Chief Executive Michael O’Leary on Thursday that could earn him around 100 million euros ($111 million) over five years.

The bonus scheme, which requires him to either double the profitability or share price of the carrier within five years, was approved by 50.5% of votes.

O’Leary in February said he would stay for another five years at Europe’s largest low-cost airline, whose share price has roughly halved over the past two years amid a series of disputes with unions and delays to the delivery of the grounded Boeing 737 MAX.

($1 = 0.9045 euros)

Reporting by Conor Humphries; Editing by Himani Sarkar

