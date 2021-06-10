Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Financial Services & Real Estate

ISS backs Immofinanz's demands for planned S Immo takeover

By Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERLIN (Reuters) - Proxy advisory firm ISS said on Thursday it supports Austrian property group Immofinanz’s demand to change the voting rights policy at takeover target S Immo.

Immofinanz, which already holds 26.5% in S Immo, last month launched a 1.14 billion euro ($1.39 billion) bid subject to the condition that S Immo cancels its current policy limiting its shareholders’ voting rights to 15%, even if their stakes are higher.

ISS strongly supports a “one share one right” policy, it said in a report seen by Reuters.

S Immo has advised its shareholders to reject the takeover offer.

($1 = 0.8212 euros)

Reporting by Alexandra Schwarz-Goerlich; Writing by Kirsti Knolle, editing by Emma Thomasson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up