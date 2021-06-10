ISS backs Immofinanz's demands for planned S Immo takeover

BERLIN (Reuters) - Proxy advisory firm ISS said on Thursday it supports Austrian property group Immofinanz’s demand to change the voting rights policy at takeover target S Immo.

Immofinanz, which already holds 26.5% in S Immo, last month launched a 1.14 billion euro ($1.39 billion) bid subject to the condition that S Immo cancels its current policy limiting its shareholders’ voting rights to 15%, even if their stakes are higher.

ISS strongly supports a “one share one right” policy, it said in a report seen by Reuters.

S Immo has advised its shareholders to reject the takeover offer.

($1 = 0.8212 euros)