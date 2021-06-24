S Immo's investors refuse key condition for Immofinanz's bid

(Reuters) -Vienna-based real estate group S Immo said on Thursday its shareholders did not approve a key condition for rival Immofinanz’s 1.14 billion euro ($1.39 billion) takeover offer.

S Immo said shareholders at its annual general meeting, with a turnout of almost 55%, rejected the elimination of maximum voting rights which was a condition of Immofinanz’s bid.

The maximum voting rights rule, introduced in 2006, stipulates that no shareholder can hold more than 15% of voting rights even if they own a higher percentage of shares.

Immofinanz currently holds a 26.5% stake in S Immo.

Discussions over a tie-up between the two companies have been ongoing for years.

In 2019, they abandoned talks after failing to agree on a share exchange ratio, and in May this year, S Immo said Immofinanz’s bid was too low.

However, analysts have long said consolidation among Austria’s three remaining listed property groups, which also include CA Immo, would make sense as it would increase their collective sales power and financial strength.