FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#Business News
January 12, 2018 / 12:03 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

S&P Dow Jones, MSCI alter sector classifications

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SAN FRANCISCO (Reuters) - S&P Dow Jones Indices and MSCI said on Thursday they would rename their Telecommunication Services Sector and add Comcast Corp (CMCSA.O), Netflix (NFLX.O), Facebook (FB.O) and Alphabet (GOOGL.O) to the newly broadened category.

    In an overhaul of the Global Industry Classification Standard, an industry taxonomy widely used by investors, the Telecommunication Services Sector will be expanded and renamed Communication Services, S&P Dow Jones Indices and MSCI said in a statement.

    Reporting by Noel Randewich

    Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
    0 : 0
    • narrow-browser-and-phone
    • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser
    • wide-browser-and-larger
    • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
    • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
    • above-phone
    • portrait-tablet-and-above
    • above-portrait-tablet
    • landscape-tablet-and-above
    • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
    • portrait-tablet-and-below
    • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.