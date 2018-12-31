Sorrell's S4 reports new deals, 51 percent revenue jump

Sir Martin Sorrell attends a conference at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, in Cannes, France, June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

(Reuters) - Martin Sorrell’s new era advertising firm S4 Capital (SFOR.L) said on Monday it had secured two major new clients in the run up to Christmas as it reported like-for-like revenue had jumped by half year-to-date to the end of November.

The digital advertising firm, launched earlier this year shortly after Sorrell left WPP (WPP.L), did not name the clients, which it said were “major global packaged goods companies”. It added that gross profit rose more than 44 percent in the year-to-date period.

S4 said its deal to buy San Francisco-based programmatic ad firm MightyHive was completed on Christmas eve and three-year plans and budgets for next year were in the works.

S4 will report results for the year ending Dec. 31 in early March 2019.

(This version of the story corrects period in first and second paragraph)