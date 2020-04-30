April 30, 2020 / 5:07 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

Sabadell's first-quarter net profits falls 64% on coronavirus-related provisions

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The Banco Sabadell logo can be seen on top of a building outside Madrid, Spain, April 13, 2016. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s Banco Sabadell (SABE.MC) reported a 64% fall in first-quarter net profit against the same period a year ago due to extraordinary provisions of 213 million euros to cover the potential impact on its books from the COVID-19 disease, the bank said on Thursday.

The country’s fifth-largest bank in terms of total assets reported a net profit of 94 million euros in the January to March period. Analysts polled by Reuters expected a net profit of 116 million euros.

Reporting By Jesús Aguado; editing by Inti Landauro

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
