FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Commodities
September 11, 2018 / 7:37 AM / Updated 31 minutes ago

Saudi's SABIC signs MOU to build petrochemical complex in China

2 Min Read

BEIJING (Reuters) - Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with China’s Fujian provincial government to build a petrochemical complex.

A man walks past the headquarters of Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia October 27, 2013. REUTERS/Faisal Al Nasser/File Photo

SABIC is the third company to announce a large chemical investment in China over the past two months.

SABIC did not give any details of the investment or a timeline in a brief release, saying this is part of the firm’s strategy to diversify its operations and strengthening its position in the world’s top petrochemicals market.

The deal comes as U.S. oil major Exxon Mobil and Germany’s BASF have separately announced plans to build ethylene complexes in southern China’s Guangdong province, part of the country’s massive petrochemical building boom.

SABIC is already a partner with Chinese state oil and gas firm Sinopec Corp in an ethylene plant owned by Sinopec’s Tianjin Petrochemical Corp.

In Fujian on the east coast, Sinopec operates a joint-venture refining, petrochemical complex in city of Quanzhou in partnership with Saudi Arabian state oil and gas firm Saudi Aramco and Exxon Mobil.

The Chinese major is also building a separate ethylene plant in Gulei, in the same province.

Reporting by Aizhu Chen in BEIJING; Editing by Christian Schmollinger

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.