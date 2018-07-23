JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley picked to advise on Aramco's SABIC deal: sources

DUBAI (Reuters) - JPMorgan (JPM.N) and Morgan Stanley (MS.N) have been picked to advise on Saudi Aramco’s potential acquisition of a stake in petrochemical maker SABIC 2010.SE, four sources familiar with the matter said.
Late last week, Aramco IPO-ARMO.SE confirmed a Reuters report that it was working on a possible purchase of a “strategic stake” in Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) from the Public Investment Fund, the country’s main sovereign wealth fund.
Aramco and Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. JPMorgan declined to comment.
Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh, Tom Arnold and Rania El Gamal. Editing by Jane Merriman