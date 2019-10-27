SABIC CEO: Aramco attacks affected up to 500,000 T of products

Saudi's SABIC CEO Yousef al-Benyan attends the Saudi-India Forum in New Delhi, India, February 20, 2018. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis/File Photo

RIYADH (Reuters) - A drone attack on Saudi Aramco oil facilities last month is expected to affect 400,000-500,000 tonnes of petrochemicals products, the chief executive of Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) said on Sunday.

“There won’t be any significant financial impact and if there is it will be in the fourth quarter. In terms of production, we evaluate there will be an impact of around 400,000-500,000 tonnes in terms of products,” Yousef al-Benyan told reporters.

Aramco agreed to acquire SABIC in a $69.1 billion deal earlier this year.