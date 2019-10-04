Business News
October 4, 2019 / 4:44 PM / Updated 37 minutes ago

Safilo renews key Gucci supply accord with Kering for three years

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Kering is seen during the company's 2015 annual results presentation in Paris, France, February 19, 2016. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian eyewear maker Safilo (SFLG.MI) has renewed for three years an accord with French luxury giant Kering KRGI.MI to manufacture and supply Gucci-branded products, the companies said on Friday.

The current accord, which had replaced a license agreement for the Gucci brand that Safilo lost after Kering set up its in-house eyewear business, expires in December 2020. The new one will kick in from January.

Shares in Safilo closed up almost 12% on Friday. The stock had risen earlier this week on speculation that Kering could be looking at the Italian company as a possible takeover target.

(This story removes extraneous word in first paragraph)

Reporting by Claudia Cristoferi, editing by Valentina Za

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below