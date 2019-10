MILAN (Reuters) - Italy’s eyewear maker Safilo (SFLG.MI) is not aware of any acquisition interest from French luxury group Kering (PRTP.PA), a spokesperson said on Wednesday, after Italian daily MF reported that Kering could be looking at it as a possible target.

Safilo shares jumped at the opening and were 6.54% higher by 0745 GMT. Kering declined to comment.