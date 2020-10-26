Safilo to produce sunglasses made with recycled plastic from the ocean

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian eyewear group Safilo said on Monday it plans to produce sunglasses made with recycled plastic from the Great Pacific Garbage Patch (GPGP), the largest of five plastic islands floating in the world’s oceans.

The limited-edition sunglasses will be produced in collaboration with The Ocean Cleanup project, a Dutch non-profit environmental organisation, as part of the company’s sustainable business.

They will be made using a recycling process which allows the use of certain plastics that have usually been more difficult to recycle, turning them into safe material, the company said.

The GPGP, located halfway between Hawaii and California, covers an estimated surface of 1.6 million square kilometres (618,000 square miles), an area three times the size of France.

Each pair of $199 sunglasses will allow the cleaning of an area of the GPGP equivalent to 24 football fields, the statement said.

“We hope they serve as another way to increase global awareness of the urgent need to remove plastic from our acquatic ecosystems,” said Boyan Slat, chief Executive of The Ocean Cleanup.

Angelo Trocchia, chief executive of Safilo, said manufacturing the sunglasses would “give a second life to the plastic collected from the ocean.”