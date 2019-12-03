Business News
December 3, 2019 / 9:35 AM / Updated an hour ago

Safran and MTU reach agreement on co-operation on military jet engine: sources

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: The Safran logo is pictured at the company's logistic area in Colomiers, near Toulouse, France, November 15, 2019. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

PARIS (Reuters) - French engine maker Safran (SAF.PA) and German counterpart MTU Aero Engines (MTXGn.DE) have reached an agreement to cooperate on a military jet engine, removing an obstacle to developing a Franco-German fighter, sources familiar with the matter said.

The agreement, which follows a letter of intention signed in February, calls for Safran to be the prime contractor with MTU as “main partner” they said. A deal had been held up amid reports of opposition in the German parliament.

The agreement covers the current research phase and calls for a joint venture to be set up in the second half of 2021 to handle future proposed work.

Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
