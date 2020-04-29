Safran revenues fell 8.8% in first-quarter, claims sufficient liquidity

FILE PHOTO: The logo of Safran is seen outside the company's heanquarters in Paris, France, February 24, 2017. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s Safran (SAF.PA) reported an 8.8% drop in like-for-like first-quarter revenue as the coronavirus crisis began to weigh on its aircraft engines and interiors activity.

The world’s third-largest aerospace supplier said the month of March, when lockdowns were first implemented in Europe to halt the spread of the disease, saw a 20.4% drop after a slight decrease in the first two months in line with earlier forecasts.

Safran said it had “sufficient liquidity” with 3.2 billion euros of cash and cash equivalents liquidity on March 31.