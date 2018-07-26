FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 26, 2018 / 3:01 PM / Updated an hour ago

South Africa authorities clear SA Express to resume limited flights

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) has cleared state-run airline SA Express to resume flights again, with two of its planes permitted to fly for now, the regulator said on Thursday.

Citing safety concerns, SACAA in May grounded all 21 aircraft operated by SA Express, which has lost several executive managers suspended over graft allegations - one of many state companies which ran into trouble under the administration of previous president Jacob Zuma.

Reporting by Nqobile Dludla; Writing by Ed Stoddard; Editing by James Macharia

