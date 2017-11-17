FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Killer of South African anti-apartheid leader Hani denied parole
Sections
Featured
Ambition to strain finances but investors unfazed
Tesla
Ambition to strain finances but investors unfazed
Metal recyclers prepare for electric car revolution
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Metal recyclers prepare for electric car revolution
Tax plan could cause sugar high, then economic slump
Global Investment Outlook
Tax plan could cause sugar high, then economic slump
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 17, 2017 / 4:29 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Killer of South African anti-apartheid leader Hani denied parole

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s Justice Minister Michael Masutha on Friday denied parole to the killer of anti-apartheid leader Chris Hani, saying he had not expressed remorse for the murder.

Janusz Walus has served more than 20 years of a life sentence for the assassination of Hani, who was a senior member of the now-ruling African National Congress (ANC) and head of the South African Communist Party.

Walus, 64, emigrated from communist Poland in 1981 and became involved in far-right politics in South Africa.

He shot Hani outside the anti-apartheid activist’s home in 1993. The killing triggered nationwide riots that threatened to derail South Africa’s 1994 transition to multi-racial democracy after decades of white apartheid rule.

Masutha also blocked Walus’ parole application in 2015, a decision that triggered several court challenges. The Supreme Court of Appeal referred the matter back to the justice minister for reconsideration.

Masutha said on Friday a psychologist’s report had highlighted Walus’ political ideology as a risk factor.

The report said Walus “expressed remorse for the fact that the victim’s children are fatherless and the wife is a widow”.

“However, he showed no remorse for murdering Chris Hani. He still rationalizes his actions and insists that they were politically motivated. His ideas about communism still stand.”

Reporting by Olivia Kumwenda-Mtambo; Editing by James Macharia and Andrew Roche

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.