Oreshkin says Putin-Trump summit shows Russia is open to cooperation

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Russian Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin said on Wednesday that last week’s summit in Helsinki between Russian President Vladimir Putin and U.S. President Donald Trump showed Russia is open to cooperation.

Russian Economy Minister Maxim Oreshkin speaks during a session of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF), Russia May 25, 2018. REUTERS/Grigory Dukor/File Photo

“The latest summit with Donald Trump shows that we are open for cooperation, open for going forward,” Oreshkin said in Johannesburg at the first day of a summit for BRICS countries in South Africa.