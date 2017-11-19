South Africa's NUM union delays coal strike notice after new wage offers made

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) will delay a plan to serve a strike notice for the coal sector to the Chamber of Mines after some companies revised their wage offers, the union said on Sunday.

The NUM had planned to serve a 48-hour strike notice on Monday but said it would first present the new offers to its members.

“Monday’s meeting will determine whether the reviewed offers are accepted or we serve the 48-hour strike notice,” the union said in a statement.