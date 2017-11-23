FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
South Africa's NUM union signs three-year wage agreement with coal producers
November 23, 2017 / 5:45 AM / Updated 15 minutes ago

South Africa's NUM union signs three-year wage agreement with coal producers

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) has agreed a three-year wage agreement with coal producers, averting a sector-wide strike, the company said on Thursday.

The agreement will be effective from June 1 for officials and July 1 for lowest paid workers at all companies with the exception of Koornfontein Mines, which will implement on July 1, and Delmas Coal, which will implement on July 1 for all employees.

Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by Alexander Winning

