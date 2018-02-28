South African police raid home of author whose book is critical of Zuma

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s elite Hawks police unit on Wednesday searched the home of an author and journalist over “sensitive and classified” information he included in a book published last year that accuses former president Jacob Zuma of corruption.

It was the latest in a series of run-ins with the authorities for Jacques Pauw, whose book alleges that millions of dollars in taxpayers’ money flowed into the bank accounts of spies and Zuma’s government and details the actions of law-enforcement agencies.

The book, entitled “The President’s Keepers - Those keeping Zuma in power and out of prison”, also alleges that Zuma failed to submit tax returns in the first five years of his presidency.

Zuma, who has denied the allegations, resigned earlier this month on the orders of his ruling African National Congress after nine years in office that were blighted by corruption scandals, economic mismanagement and disputed appointments.

“There was information that was sensitive and classified that was published in that book,” said Hangwani Mulaudzi, a spokesman for the Hawks, which targets organized crime and corruption.

Mulaudzi said the investigation centered on a criminal complaint filed by the State Security Agency, which says the book violates the Intelligence Services Act.

Following the raid at his house in Western Cape province, Pauw told eNCA television: “I don’t know what they were trying to achieve or what they were looking for.”

Pauw could not immediately be reached for further comment.