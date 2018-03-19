FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 19, 2018 / 2:58 PM / Updated a day ago

South Africa's Tiger Brands says detects listeria at Pretoria factory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s Tiger Brands has closed its meat processing factory in the capital Pretoria after detecting the presence of listeria, it said on Monday. The bacteria has killed 180 people in 14 months in the worst global listeria outbreak.

Tiger Brands also said it recalled products made at the facility, but added that it was not clear if the bacteria detected there was the same as the strain that has infected about 950 people since January 2017.

Reporting by Tanisha Heiberg; Editing by James Macharia

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
