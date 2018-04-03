FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 3, 2018 / 6:15 PM / a day ago

Zambia ends ban on South African food imports, except those linked to listeria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LUSAKA (Reuters) - Zambia on Tuesday lifted a ban on imported food from South Africa except “risky food” from units of Tiger Brands and RCL Foods that have been linked to a listeria outbreak that has killed 180 people since early 2017.

FILE PHOTO: A worker looks at empty shelves after removing processed meat products at a Pick n Pay Store in Johannesburg, South Africa, March 5, 2018. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya said the ban was lifted on most food after tests had not revealed the presence of listeria but would still keep a ban on risky foods from Enterprise Food and Rainbow Enterprises.

Reporting by Chris Mfula, Writing by Tanisha Heiberg, editing by David Evans

