South Africa's drought-stricken Cape Town pushes back 'Day Zero' to June 4

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s drought-stricken city of Cape Town has pushed back its estimate for “Day Zero,” when residents will have to start queuing for water, to June 4 from May 11 due to a decline in water usage, the city’s deputy mayor said on Tuesday.

Deputy Mayor Ian Neilson said that over the past week, the city’s water consumption has been lowered to 526 million liters per day as residents reduce usage.

“This is the first time that the weekly average usage has remained under 550 million liters due to the city’s pressure management interventions and the efforts by our residents to use as little water as possible,” Neilson said in a statement.