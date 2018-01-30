Dams that supply Cape Town fall further as water crisis looms

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - Water levels at dams supplying South Africa’s Cape Town fell further this week, data showed on Tuesday, the latest sign of a deepening crisis that could soon see taps in the tourist hub run dry by April.

Dam levels in South Africa’s Western Cape province fell to 24.5 percent this week from 25.3 percent the previous week, and from nearly 38 percent a year ago, according to a weekly update from the department of water affairs.