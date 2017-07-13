South Africa faces tough budget choices in recession: finance minister

South Africa's Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba looks on as he speaks during the Thomson Reuters economist of the year awards in Sandton, South Africa July 13, 2017.

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa has tough decisions to make going into its next budget as the nation is in its first recession since 2009 after several years of low growth, the finance minister said on Thursday.

"...lower than expected growth is likely this year which will put strain on fiscal framework. Going into the October medium term budget policy statement, we will have some tough decisions to make," Finance Minister Malusi Gigaba said at the Thomson Reuters economist of the year awards.

Gigaba is set to brief the media later on Thursday about the government's plan for "inclusive growth".