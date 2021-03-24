South Africa's consumer price inflation slows to 2.9% year-on-year in February

FILE PHOTO: A commuter wearing a protective mask walks past a member of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) as South Africa eases a two-month lockdown to try to revive the economy amid the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Soweto, South Africa June 1, 2020. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - South Africa’s headline consumer price inflation slowed to 2.9% year-on-year in February from 3.2% in January, data from Statistics South Africa showed on Wednesday.

On a month-on-month basis, the CPI rose to 0.7% in February from 0.3% in the previous month.

Core inflation, which excludes prices of food, non-alcoholic beverages, fuel and energy, was at 2.6% year-on-year in February, from 3.3% previously. On a month-on-month basis core inflation rose to 0.6% from 0.1% previously.