South Africa's central bank says KPMG does not pose financial stability risk

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - Global accountancy firm KPMG must be given space to “come clean” via an independent investigative process after being implicated in a scandal involving business friends of President Jacob Zuma, a central bank deputy governor said on Tuesday.
Addressing a monetary policy forum public meeting in Cape Town, deputy governor Kuben Naidoo said the troubles at KPMG, which audits several South African banks and lost a number of local clients recently, will not pose a financial stability risk to the banking sector.
