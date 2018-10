FILE PHOTO - The logo of a McDonald's restaurant is seen in Bordeaux, France, June 18, 2018. Picture taken June 18, 2018. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - U.S. fast-food giant McDonald’s Corp will invest 3 billion rand ($205 million) in South Africa over the next five years, the company said on Friday.

The announcement was made at a conference to drum up investment in Africa’s most industrialized economy.

($1 = 14.6144 rand)