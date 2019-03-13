South Africa's debt trajectory too high, no buffers for global crisis: central bank

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - South Africa’s rising debt trajectory will make it difficult to weather a significant global economic downturn, the central bank deputy governor said, adding it would take at least a decade to bring the debt-to-GDP ratio down to the 30 to 40 percent range.

Deputy governor Kuben Naidoo also said on Wednesday that growth in Africa’s most industrialized economy was seen hovering around the 2 percent over the next few years.