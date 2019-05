A supporter of President Cyril Ramaphosa's ruling African National Congress (ANC) sits beside a party poster as he awaits election results in Diepkloof township in Johannesburg, South Africa, May 9, 2019. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - The African National Congress (ANC) held a commanding lead on Friday in South Africa’s parliamentary election with 90% of the voting districts counted, according to the electoral commission’s website.

The ANC led with 57.38% of the vote counted so far, while the main opposition Democratic Alliance (DA) was on 21.01% and the leftist Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) had garnered 10.33%