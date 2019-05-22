South Africa's newly-elected Ramaphosa promises to work for all

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks to the media after parliament formally elected him as State President in Cape Town, South Africa, May 22, 2019. REUTERS/Sumaya Hisham

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) - South African lawmakers elected Cyril Ramaphosa president on Wednesday, and he promised to create jobs and work for the interests of all citizens, not just members of the majority African National Congress (ANC).

The ANC won South Africa’s May 8 general election, enabling the party to pick the country’s president, but its share of the vote fell to a post-apartheid low — reflecting anger at corruption and cronyism under Ramaphosa’s predecessor Jacob Zuma.

Many voters were also dismayed at the racial inequality that remains entrenched a generation since the former liberation movement took power.

Ramaphosa’s election was greeted by clapping from a packed public gallery and opposition benches, including the far-left Economic Freedom Front, which had a fractious relationship with Zuma.

“I will be a president for all South Africans and not just a president for the African National Congress,” Ramaphosa said. “We have been given this responsibility on an overriding basis to revive our economy, to create jobs.”

His influential deputy David Mabuza unexpectedly postponed taking up his seat to address accusations he had brought the ruling party into disrepute, owing to graft allegations. Analysts said the move reflected Ramaphosa’s strengthened authority to tackle reforms.

Ramaphosa, who is also the leader of the ANC, was elected without contest and will be officially inaugurated on Saturday.

“Only one candidate has been nominated. I accordingly declare the honorable Cyril Matamela Ramaphosa duly elected president of the Republic of South Africa,” Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng said.

South Africa’s economy grew an estimated 0.8% in 2018 after recovering from recession. Growth is forecast at 1.5% this year, but hitting that target could depend on how successfully the government manages the restructuring of debt-laden power utility Eskom.