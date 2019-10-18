Coal to play significant role in South Africa power mix: minister

FILE PHOTO: South Africa's Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe looks on during a news conference in Pretoria, South Africa, October 3, 2019. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

PRETORIA (Reuters) - South Africa’s plans for additional power generation over the next decade will involve a variety of energy sources, with coal still playing a significant role as well as more renewable energy, mines and energy minister Gwede Mantashe said on Friday.

Mantashe said that while the government planned to extend the life of the Koeberg nuclear power plant, there would not be a large-scale nuclear rollout.